Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.44

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.443 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ferrari has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $408.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.97 and its 200-day moving average is $367.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $442.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

