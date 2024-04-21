Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 13,812,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

View Our Latest Report on FITB

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,026,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,491,000 after buying an additional 1,179,474 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.