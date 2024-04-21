Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 2.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 117,259 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,812,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,311. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

