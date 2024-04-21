Foundry Partners LLC Buys 26,257 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Select Medical worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 73,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 691,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,277. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.