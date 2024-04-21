Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,009 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on CoreCivic from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CXW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 818,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

