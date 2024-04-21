Foundry Partners LLC Has $15.93 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,721 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. 4,522,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

