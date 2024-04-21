Foundry Partners LLC Has $19.25 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Snap-on worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.80. 522,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.60. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

