Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Newmark Group worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 630,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.97. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

