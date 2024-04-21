Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,730 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.51. 1,217,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

