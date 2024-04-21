Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Hillenbrand worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

HI traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,757. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

