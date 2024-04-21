Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 4,598 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Timken worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. 478,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

