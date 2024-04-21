Foundry Partners LLC Sells 10,140 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Jabil worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL stock traded down $10.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

