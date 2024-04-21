Foundry Partners LLC Sells 11,570 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,755. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

