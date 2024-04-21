Foundry Partners LLC Sells 26,510 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

CVS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. 7,809,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.