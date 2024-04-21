Foundry Partners LLC Sells 33,690 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,690 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

