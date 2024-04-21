Foundry Partners LLC Sells 660 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 762.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $122.96 and a 12 month high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

