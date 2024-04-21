Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.06.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.
Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GBCI
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.