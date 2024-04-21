Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

