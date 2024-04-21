Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,445. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

View Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.