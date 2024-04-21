Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Critical Contrast

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.86 N/A N/A N/A Alphabet $307.39 billion 6.30 $73.80 billion $5.80 26.85

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 24.01% 27.22% 19.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Mofy Metaverse and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $159.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Summary

Alphabet beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

