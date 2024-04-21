Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $29,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,207. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

