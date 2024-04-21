Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 13,784,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

