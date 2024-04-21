Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,116,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,080,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 437.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 330,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 264,007 shares during the period.

SPSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

