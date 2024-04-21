Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $9.42 on Friday, reaching $199.21. 13,584,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

