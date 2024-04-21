Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.