Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hilltop by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilltop by 3,479.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hilltop by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

