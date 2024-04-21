holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.71 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $10.71 million and $125,200.54 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.83 or 0.04859312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00058170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003746 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,926,890 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01329535 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $71,707.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

