Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,573,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 611,580 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 603,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

