Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

