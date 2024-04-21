Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average is $127.82. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $229.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

