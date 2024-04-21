Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWB traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.83. 36,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,416. The company has a market capitalization of $793.91 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72.

