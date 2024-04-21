Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

