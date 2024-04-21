iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $91.74. 6,125,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

