iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,601 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

