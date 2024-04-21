iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

