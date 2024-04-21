JUST Market Capitalization Reaches $306.02 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $306.02 million and $31.87 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUST Token Profile

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

