Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 2,306 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.82. 1,966,962 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

