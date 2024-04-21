Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 649 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,834,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.96. 1,563,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,663. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

