Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,985 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,260. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

