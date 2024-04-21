Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $412.56. 1,138,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.92 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
