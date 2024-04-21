Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 7.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. 1,463,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,759. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

