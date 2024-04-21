Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 235 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. 1,134,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

