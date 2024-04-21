Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 999 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 14,186,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

