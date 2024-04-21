Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,185.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 333,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,385,000 after acquiring an additional 307,780 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 49,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,706,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $125.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,079. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.