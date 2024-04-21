Morpheus.Network (MNW) One Day Volume Tops $138,565.28

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $48.06 million and $138,565.28 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.05982107 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $172,056.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

