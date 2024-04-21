Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,234.04

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $28,234.04 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00090286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013290 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

