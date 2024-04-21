North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

