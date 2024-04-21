North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $28.17 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. 806,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

