North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,819 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.69. 1,696,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,377. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.