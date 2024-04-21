North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,989 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.50. 1,312,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,883. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

