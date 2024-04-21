North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. EVERTEC comprises approximately 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. 354,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

